The players and coaching staff of real Madrid and Barcelona passed the mandatory test for coronavirus for the resumption of the season (photo)
Zinedine Zidane and Sergio Ramos
The players and coaching staff of the giants of Spanish football – Barcelona and real Madrid passed the tests for coronavirus, according to the official Twitter of the clubs.
The procedure took place at the training bases of “blaugranas” and “Blancos”.
After the results of the test will allow players to start individual training.
Note that according to Marca, one of the leaders of “Barcelona” – Ousmane Dembele, who is now recovering from injury, did not arrive for procedure.
Because the test is mandatory for admission to practice and games, it can be concluded that in the current season, the French midfielder will not play.
We add that the government of Spain were allowed to hold individual workouts with 4 may.
It is expected that from may 18, players will train in small groups.