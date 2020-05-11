The players of Barcelona and real Madrid suffered a serious injury at the first training after leaving quarantine (video)
Samuel Umtiti
Central defender of “Barcelona” Samuel Umtiti was injured during individual training on the training ground, according to the official website “blaugranas”.
The Frenchman was diagnosed with damage to the right leg. It happened on the second day after Barcelona resumed training.
The timing of recovery of the native capital of Cameroon – Yaounde will be announced later.
The second Spanish clubs – real Madrid have also suffered losses before the restart of the season.
Luka Jovic
Forward “real” Luka Jović was injured during a home workout. The player was diagnosed vnesustavnykh the calcaneus fracture of the right foot. The injury was confirmed by his father.
“It’s terrible. News for us was a surprise. We did not expect. Luke worked at home in Belgrade under the plan, which gave him the club and during exercise felt pain. But who knew it would be so serious? He tried to be in the best condition, but what happened is what happened. There is no understanding on the timing, you need to conduct a more detailed survey to find out how Luke was eliminated”, – quotes Milan Jovic AS.
Meanwhile, Barcelona showed how it was one of the team training after a pause.