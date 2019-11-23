The players of Juventus and Atalanta played a match in Serie A with red marks on the faces (photo)
Gonzalo Higuain
The 13th round of the Series And opened with a match in Bergamo, where the local Atalanta took the leader and undisputed champion of the last 8 years – “Juventus”.
Match for wards Maurizio Sarri has been difficult.
Guests even had to move the meeting to win. But a brace from Gonzalo Higuain and a goal Paulo Dibala provided “Old Signora” another victory – 3:1.
Notable in the match was also the action at which all the players and referees entered the field with red marks. Thus they supported the initiative against violence against women. All the matches of the championship of Italy on this tour will be held under this slogan.
