The players of “Juventus” has resumed training after a two month break
May 6, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The players of “Juventus” has resumed training at the club base “of Continuse Juventus”, according to the official website of the club.
The players passed all the medical tests required to return to the classroom. It is noted that the players held a training session individually, while respecting the rules of social distance.
We will remind, the leader of the attack of the Turin club Cristiano Ronaldo is serving a two-week quarantine after his return to Turin.
Last week, the Italian government allowed the representatives of team kinds of sports to resume training on may 4.