The players of the Bundesliga completely refused to pay in terms of coronavirus
Union
Amid the spread of the pandemic coronavirus in Germany and suspended indefinitely matches of the Bundesliga players “Union” decided to completely withdraw from his salary, according to the official website of the Berlin club.
Their example was followed by managers and employees of the club, which went to the reduction of the working day to also offload salary cap, “Union”.
We will remind, the German football League has postponed the resumption of the first and second Bundesliga at least until April 30.
At the same time, the final decision to postpone the resumption of the Championships should take on 31 March, during a meeting between representatives of the clubs.