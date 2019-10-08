The players of the finalist of the last Champions League have expressed dissatisfaction with the salary of the President of the club
Tottenham
The players Tottenham are dissatisfied with the situation in the team, reports The British The Athletic.
“The training base of the club turned into a sensitive object, the players are unhappy with the situation, – has informed the edition a source in the team. – Many players do not feel that trust them”, – notes the edition.
Another claim of the players “spurs” – high enough, in their opinion, salaries.
Of the players Tottenham have expressed a lack of understanding after learning the salary of the President of club Daniel Levi – 6 million pounds a year.
Not surprisingly, some players Tottenham are seriously thinking about leaving.
So midfielder Christian Eriksen in the summer made the transition to real Madrid, but the spurs didn’t let him go.
The defender Jan Vertonghen contract expires in the summer and the parties still have not sat at the negotiating table.
The other player of defence of Danny rose is not the first transfer window expresses the opinion to change the club residence.
Think about leaving and the absolute leader of the team – Harry Kane.
After 8 rounds Tottenham occupies the 9th place in the standings with only 11 points.