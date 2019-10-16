The players of the Spanish national team set a national record (video)
Spain
Spain are guaranteed a place in the final of Euro 2020 after yesterday’s labor draw against Sweden (1:1).
Note that 3x European champion managed to leave from defeat only at the 90+2 minute, after exact blow of the player “Valencia” Rodrigo.
Thus, the Spaniards qualified for the Euro for the seventh time in a row, thus setting a new national record.
In last season’s tournament in 2016, “Furia Roja” only reached the 1/8 finals, where they lost against Italy with the score 0:2.
We will remind, at the same stage of the Spanish national team has finished its performance at the last world Cup-2018, losing on penalties to the hosts of the world Cup – the Russians 1:1 (3-4).
