The plot thickens: accused Vitorgan Sobchak lover in a lie
After the break, Ksenia Sobchak and Maxim Vitorgan said that he had maintained friendly relations and co will bring their son of Plato. At first glance, it is. The former couple was spotted together on vacation, where they spent time with the child. Each bridesmaids personal life Ksenia is preparing for her wedding with Director Konstantin Bogomolov. Maxim is Dating young actress Nino Ninidze, a couple with children spent a vacation in Cyprus.
But apparently, all is not well in the star relations. Ksenia has posted on his page in Instagram another philosophical post on the topic of lying and what they’re talking about the publication of stars in social networks. The post one of the first to react Maksim Vitorgan, who was accused of lying lover Sobchak.
“Very right, Xenia. And someone six months tells the tale about a broken nose, no one has seen, to seem not the way they are. But… we were born to make a fairy tale come true, right?”, commented Vitorgan. However, she did not answer him publicly.
In the review, members suggest that the Maxim is still painfully aware of the gap with Ksenia and very sensitive to her remarks and Bogomolov.
The Director, incidentally, in a recent interview also did not forget to mention Vitorgan, first time commenting on a fight. “I understand his pain”, he said about Maxim.
