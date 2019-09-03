The police conduct a campaign of “intolerance” to traffic violations in connection with the beginning of the school year (PHOTO)

Loading...

Today hundreds of thousands of children went to school, some for the first time, and the police asks car owners to show a little more patience, letting the increased flow of pedestrians and cyclists on the roads.

All four of the school Board operating in Toronto and the surrounding area, began work on Tuesday morning, when only in Toronto for study traveled 250,000 children, starting with kindergarten, ending a 12-mi classes.

And they all joined the ranks of road users.

“All road users must consider the safety of our most vulnerable users – children, pedestrians and cyclists when they are moved on our roads”, said on Tuesday police Toronto.

They reported that this week they will be especially strictly monitor the car owners who Park in the wrong places, speeding, talking on the phone while driving or use an aggressive style of driving near schools.

“This campaign of “intolerance” to the violations, but she also intended to ask you to undertake to abandon bad habits on the road” – said the police.

Representatives of GO Transit and the TTC turned to his passengers with a request to schedule a little more time to travel, so they can have somewhere to give the little passengers who travel in their transport for the first time in two months.

Press Secretary GO Ann Marie Aikins says that today starts some new rail routes to and from Union Station.

After spending the summer making changes in the curriculum on mathematics and sex education, increased class size and increased requirements for incoming teachers, education Minister Stephen Lecce announced the start of the new academic year.

“Today is the first day of school. This is an extremely important time for parents, educators and students across Ontario, the statement of Lecce. – As education Secretary, one of my most important responsibilities is to ensure that today’s students had the skills and confidence they will need to obtain a well-paying job in the future.”