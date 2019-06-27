The police made 80 arrests in the criminal street gangs that distribute opioids (PHOTO)

More than 80 people were arrested around the greater Toronto area during the week of the police RAID in the area of Chester Le Scarborough.

The chief of police of Toronto mark Sanders said that those who were detained, suspected of distribution of fentanyl (an opioid analgesic) in the country. Also seized during the RAID of 23 firearms.

Sanders noted that on Friday there will be another press conference, during which he will tell more details about the investigation and conducted raids.

Initially, according to him, the investigation was conducted as a case involving weapons, but within 8 months it became obvious that the suspect group is also involved in drug trafficking.

According to him, the group, which named itself in honor of the area, mainly operated from Avenue Victoria Park and Finch.

The investigation is still ongoing, but police believe that most of the arrests have been conducted, and hierarchy of street crime has suffered greatly.