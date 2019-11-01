The police of Kosovo during the may incident, used excessive force to the Russian diplomat, came to the conclusion that the UN (PHOTOS)

Staff member of the United Nations (UN) and the citizen of the Russian Federation Mikhail Krasnoshchekov received multiple injuries as a result of undue actions of the guards of Kosovo. This was stated on Thursday the special representative of the Secretary-General and head of the UN mission in Kosovo, Zahir Tanin, presenting the Security Council of the world organization of the official results of the investigation.

“The investigation team found compelling evidence of disproportionate use of force by the police of Kosovo, he said. – As a result of these actions, Mr. Krasnoshchekov received fractures of the occipital and lateral parts of the skull, zygomatic arches and maxilla, as it was recorded under a lot of stress and anxiety and depressive reaction”.

According to Zahir Tanin, the UN staff detained in may, the Kosovo police, have not taken any illegal actions. Among those detained and beaten members of the mission were the Russians Mikhail Krasnoshchekov.

“The investigation found no evidence of allegations against two employees of the mission. Group [for the investigation] confirmed that both of them were on service at the time of arrest. Their arrest was made, despite the fact that they clearly presented themselves as UN staff,” said Tanin.

Recall that on the morning of 28 may, the Kosovo special forces conducted a special operation in the Northern municipalities of the province. In firefights, two Serbs were slightly injured. The President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic said that riot police in Kosova arrested dozens of people, among which was the Russian Mikhail Krasnoshchekov. Later, the doctor of the hospital in Kosovska Mitrovica Zlatan Elek said that Krasnoshchekov was seriously injured in the head and face and was hospitalized in Kosovska Mitrovica under round the clock surveillance.

The Kosovar leaders claimed that the Russian diplomat “to interfere with the conduct of a police RAID”. And the Prosecutor’s office of the Republic announced the intention to request the immunity of a Russian diplomat and excitation concerning it criminal case.

Then in may the head of the Department of anesthesia and intensive care Clinical center in Kosovska Mitrovica Milena Cvetkovic said during a press conference that the Russian diplomat “danger to life”.

The Director of the Clinical center in Kosovska Mitrovica Milan ivanović added that of the 11 hospitalized four identified “damage to persons, injury of the cheekbones, the maxillary and nasal bones, including the Russian diplomat.” “Some suffered rib fractures, the injuries are similar and applied in the same way. It tells about the systematic and planned violence. It’s practically attempted murder, as the consequences can be tragic, if you someone hits a head butt and we can’t rule out ill health, as we are talking about the bruises,” said Ivanovic.