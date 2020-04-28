The police stopped the 77-th racket of the world, which broke the quarantine, riding by bike from Belgium to the Netherlands
Belgian tennis player Kirsten Flipkens admitted that he violated the rules of quarantine, to arrange a journey by bike.
The winner of the tournament WTA, which currently holds 77 th place world ranking, drove 130 miles, and drove into the neighboring country the Netherlands without even realizing it.
“I drove 130 km for GPS. When I realized that in the Netherlands, immediately went back.
Then I saw the police, they pulled me to the curb, sirens like I’m some kind of criminal. Was unpleasant,” wrote the 34-year-old Flipkens in Twitter account.