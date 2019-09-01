The police used against demonstrators in Hong Kong water cannons with indelible ink (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Loading...

In Hong Kong, where the 13th week, continuing mass protests against the bill on the extradition of suspects to mainland China, for the first time the police used against the demonstrators with water cannons with indelible blue ink. It protesters can be calculated and after the action, reports the BBC Russian service.

On the eve of the Hong Kong police arrested more than two dozen democratic activists and banned next March, but thousands of Hong Kong residents still came out to the streets. The action on 31 August coincided with the fifth anniversary of Beijing’s refusal from holding free and fair elections in Hong Kong.

Protest again resulted in clashes with police. Despite the exposed fencing at key buildings of the administration, the protesters managed to attack the city Parliament. The most radical activists tried to break into the building of the Legislative Council, his throwing flares and bottles with an incendiary mix. The protesters also threw bricks and Molotov cocktails at police. Those in reply applied tear gas and colored water.

On the faces of many protesters were wearing masks, in the hands of the umbrella. They chanted: “Protect Hong Kong!” and “Fight for freedom!” In several areas of Hong Kong there were hard clashes. The protesters were overtaken by protesters who tried to hide in the subway.

Protesters burn a barricade of benches, pulling them from the stands of the stadium, located near the police station in the heart of the city, reports RFI. Another demonstration was held near the residence of the head of Hong Kong government Carrie Lam. The Hong Kong police advised local residents to close Windows and not to go out in areas where there is fighting.