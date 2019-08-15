The police were very embarrassed, confused bird droppings drug
Prosecutors in South Carolina was cleared of all charges in the case of drug possession with quarterback Georgia Neck Verts, convey the Facts.
VIRTs was driving to visit his grandmother, but was speeding and was stopped by the police. Police found on the hood of his car and jacket white mixture, which was suspiciously similar to cocaine. VIRTs was trying to prove to the cops that’s bird droppings, but no one believed them.
Rapid test twice showed the presence of a mixture of drugs, then the athlete was read his rights. While the Verts were waiting for the test results, he was suspended from training with the team.
After a few days the Neck was cleared of all charges. Laboratory examination confirmed the words of the player and on the hood and on the jacket of the player really was bird droppings. However, the player will have to pay a fine for speeding.