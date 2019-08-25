The police will increase the number of surveillance cameras in 2 times (PHOTO)

In the fight against armed banditry, the province has allocated $ 3 million to help Toronto police, more than double the number of surveillance cameras around the city.

Premier Doug Ford made such a statement at the police College Toronto in Etobicoke Friday morning.

He said the money will help the Toronto police to increase the number of surveillance cameras from 34 to 74 that, in his words, could be “a deterrent” for criminals, not to mention a potential source of evidence for police investigating violent crimes.

This amount is in addition to the half a million dollars, which the province pledged earlier this month to an 11-week initiative aimed at ensuring public safety, called “Project Community Space”.

“My message to those criminals with guns in the hands of the people, terrorizing innocent families, is that we’re coming for you, we’ll catch you and give to justice,” said Ford.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, police chief mark Saunders said that he hears “more and more requests” for the installation of cameras from residents of different areas where violent crimes have become a problem, and believes that the expansion of CCTV to the police to help residents feel safer.

He said that the cameras are not the solution in themselves, but are part of a multifaceted approach to combating banditizmom.

“When you get to know many of our cases, it is clear that technology, especially cameras, had a huge impact, he said. – This is one of those tools, combined with many others that we can use to bring everything back to normal”.

The money will be transferred within three years, while the city government will receive $2 million to pay for new cameras this year and $500,000 in each of the next two years to cover operational costs.

Saunders said that the new cameras not yet determined, but soon after receiving “intelligence” from the special task force PST in combating armed banditry and employees of patrol service it will be done.