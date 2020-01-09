The Pope awarded the world champion in the heavyweight title of Ambassador of peace in Boxing
Deontay Wilder
World champion in superheavy weight under version WBC Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KO’s) not long ago visited the Vatican, where he personally met and spoke with Pope Francis, from which he received the title of Ambassador of peace in Boxing.
In his Instagram Wilder commented on this high rank, and also thanked the Pope for this honor.
“A man of peace in everyday life, but a Beast in the ring. I look at it this way; whatever you’re looking for, whether it is love, the world or your place in life, you have to be willing to fight for it. It will not be easy and the pain. Thank you Pope Francis and Mauricio Sulaiman for this honor. I wish all the best,” wrote “the Bronze bomber”.
The next Wilder fight will be against Tyson fury (29-0-1, 20 KO’s).
The fight will take place in Las Vegas, February 22.