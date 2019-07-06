The Pope condemned a hybrid war in the Donbas
On Friday, July 5, Pope Francis received in the Vatican the Ukrainian bishops. Their visit was planned long ago. Two months ago, the Pontiff was invited to a meeting of the permanent Synod of the Greek Catholic Church headed by the Catholicos Sviatoslav Shevchuk to discuss the situation in Eastern Ukraine and search of ways of peaceful settlement of the conflict in the Donbass. The conversation will continue on Saturday, July 6. As you know, in predominantly Orthodox Ukraine, almost every tenth inhabitant of Greco-Catholic. The Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church is in subjection to the Vatican.
Francis condemned the conflict in Eastern Ukraine. “This region is a hybrid war, marked by the seal of the propaganda lies and manipulations, and accompanied by attempts to bring in a religious dimension”, — said the Pope.
The Pontiff urged the Catholic Church in Ukraine for unity and vigilance. “On the night of the conflict that you are experiencing, the Lord calls his children, as in the garden of Gethsemane to be watchful and pray, not for self-defence and especially not to attack. Jesus expects his disciples to prayer and complete dedication. Only way to stop the spiral of violence,” said Francis. He urged the Ukrainian bishops not to engage in fighting for the Church, nationalist or political interests.
The Pontiff never once mentioned Russia and its role in hybrid war. The day before, on 4 July, Francis met at the Vatican with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, who was in Rome on an official visit. At this meeting, the Pope also touched on the issue of Donbass. Details were not disclosed, but we know that Pope Francis urged the Russian leader to do everything in order to put an end to the violence.
Putin met with Pope Francis for the third time. And the third time forced the Pontiff to wait. Reuters reports that the Russian President was late for an hour. In Moscow, talking about a 45-minute delay. For the first time, in November 2013, Putin arrived for a meeting with Francis at 50 minutes later than planned. And in June 2015, the Russian leader was late more than an hour.
The meeting lasted for 45 minutes. In the end, the Pope gave Putin an engraving with the view on St. Peter’s Square in the eighteenth century to the Russian President “did not forget Rome.”
Putin, in his turn, gave Francis an icon of the apostles Peter and Paul and the disk with a new film by Andrei Konchalovsky’s “Sin”. “This is a very good movie”, — said the Russian President.
It is noteworthy that the picture on the life of Renaissance genius Michelangelo Buonarroti rental has not yet emerged. Also there was no its official premiere. However, we know that “Sin” was seen by the Kremlin last year.
Konchalovsky, commenting on reports of a gift made by Francis, stated that he / she has been asked to prepare two DVDс “Sin”. It was in the beginning of this year. But the Director did not know to whom these discs. Of course, he was flattered that his new film was presented to the Pope.
It is known that in Ukraine Francis and Putin discussed the situation in Syria and Venezuela. And in each case, the Pontiff drew attention to the fact that political crises should not result in a loss of life.
