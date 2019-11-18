The popular medication increases the risk of diabetes in a week
Common anti-inflammatory drug, which is attended by millions of people, increases the risk of diabetes after one week of admission. We are talking about prednisone for treating arthritis and asthma.
The study by researchers from Sapienza University of Rome showed that the common anti-inflammatory drugs corticosteroids can increase the risk of diabetes, just one week after the start of therapy. This kind of steroids which receive patients with arthritis and asthma. In the UK up to 3% of the population are taking corticosteroids to combat these diseases, as well as against allergies, eczema and irritable bowel syndrome. And now it is established that one of the varieties of these drugs prednisolone violates the regulation of blood sugar levels in just 7 days.
The weakening of the control over sugar in blood leads to insulin resistance, which is one of the main reasons for the development of type II diabetes. Note that a steroid-induced diabetes observed in people taking medicines like prednisolone over a long period of time. But now Italian scientists have proven that this disease process begins much earlier than had been assumed — almost in a matter of days. This is the first study which examined the short-term metabolic effects of popular drugs from the category of glucocorticoids in healthy men.
The study showed that even at low doses receiving prednisone disrupts glucose metabolism, which increases the risk of diabetes. This risk grows as you continue taking the medicine. Consequently, the victims of a number of diseases in the long term to take this drug is not quite reasonable, as observations show. Especially if they already have the risk factors for type II diabetes.