The popular myth about the dangers of eating chicken skin debunked dietitians
Nutritionists have debunked the popular myth about the dangers of eating chicken skin. According to experts, this part of chicken is not only not harmful, but even beneficial.
The composition includes chicken skin unsaturated fat, which has a positive effect on human health. It helps reduce blood pressure and cholesterol levels. In addition, the skin of the bird is present in oleic acid, which improves metabolism and has a beneficial effect on the immune system. This type of acid is beneficial for diabetics because it reduces insulin resistance, as it inhibits the development of autoimmune processes and inflammatory diseases. Moreover, oleic acid can prevent heart attacks and even cancer.
In chicken skin contains a lot of nutrients and vitamins. The product helps produce are essential for healthy functioning of the body hormones and prevents the formation of blood clots. Nutritionists claim that the use of the skin of the chicken has been proven through several scientific studies, so it is necessary to include in the diet, especially those who have vascular problems and excess weight.