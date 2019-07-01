The popular products are detected substances associated with cancer development
German scientists have found in cow’s milk and meat new pathogens. Their effects on the body may be associated with the development of several types of cancer in humans, allow researchers.
Pathogens in milk and beef were identified by the experts of the German cancer research center whose work is writing a scientific journal BfR Federal Institute for Risk Assessment. The researchers found that a new type of similar pathogens as viruses and bacteria. According to scientists, these substances are found in the form of genetic material and in protein compounds.
Experts admit, though very cautiously, that detected in milk and meat substances may be associated with cancer development.
“If we proceed from research results made to date, it seems likely that an indirect link can be interpreted between the consumption of different food products of cattle and the occurrence of several types of cancer in people,” is their opinion in the journal.
At the same time, scientists note a lack of data on the effects of these pathogens and the effects of its penetration into the body. This aspect, according to the authors, should be explored further.
But scientists also speak about not to give cow’s milk to children at an early age. According to them, the children who during the first year of life receive additional feeding cow’s milk to be infected by substances-patogenami, while their immune system is not fully developed.
Adults experts of the German society of nutrition recommended to limit the consumption of meat and milk up to a maximum of 600 grams per week.