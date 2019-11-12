The popular TV presenter Alla Mazur was diagnosed with cancer
The famous TV host of 1+1 TV channel Alla Mazur stated that she was diagnosed with a malignant tumor.
She announced this on his page in Facebook.
According to Mazur, a tumor is formed it asymptomatic. The woman hesitated to speak publicly about his illness, but is now written to remind everyone about the mandatory medical examination.
“We need to change attitudes to cancer in the society. Learn to speak about them openly and calmly. The tragedy is to translate to the level of the problem. You can solve. Because it is certainly not runny. But not a sentence”, — said the presenter.
Mazur urged each woman not to ignore the diagnosis. “Find time — tested. Preferably in several ways. And even at several institutions. Then the chances for a healthy life increase significantly”, — she said.
The TV presenter is just beginning to deal with the tumor. “So I decided to tell you. I was diagnosed with a malignant tumor. They happen to have asymptomatic. And I begin to fight”, — stated in the message of Alla Mazur.
We will remind, earlier overcame cancer presenter Yanina Sokolova.
