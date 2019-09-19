The popularity rating of Doug Ford continues to move at a slant (PHOTO)

Thursday published the results of a survey which showed that the approval rating of the Prime Minister of Ontario Doug Ford continues to decline, while the Premier of Quebec françois LEGO remains the most popular provincial leader among the respondents.

DARTMaru BluePoll on a quarterly basis to identify the degree of approval or disapproval by Canadians to their provincial leaders.

Sociological firm said that the survey was attended by about 5273 randomly selected adult citizens of Canada, all of them were asked whether they are satisfied with the activity of the Prime Minister of the province where they live.

The Premier of Quebec françois LEGO: unchanged at 59%

Prime Minister of Saskatchewan Scott Mo: 58%, a decline of 2%

The Premier of Alberta Jason Kenney: no change at 55%

The Prime Minister of British Columbia John Horgan: 47%, an increase of 3%

The Prime Minister of new Brunswick, blaine Higgs: 43%, a decline of 2%

The Prime Minister of Manitoba Brian Pallister: 40%, an increase of 3%

The Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador Dwight ball: 40 %, an increase of 9%

Premier on Doug Ford: 26%, a decline of 3%

The Premier of Nova Scotia Stephen McNeil: 19%, an increase of 5%

“Due to the extremely small sample sizes, the popularity ratings may not be compiled in relation to the province of Prince Edward Island, Nunavut, the Yukon and Northwest territories”, – said the representatives of the company.

The survey was conducted from September 5 to 11, 2019.