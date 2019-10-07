The Porsche Speedster is presented without a windscreen
As is well known to those acquainted with the upper layers of the growing market, there is a new niche that is attracting more automakers in the car is missing the roof and the windshield.
Not that the Ferrari company invented the Bicycle in the case of Monza SP1 and SP2, but Maranello has definitely helped the concept to gain popularity. McLaren have already announced their intentions to create a Speedster, as a competitor to Ferrari Monza Rival.
Even Porsche has joined the game, although not yet at commercial level.
This refers to the concept Bergspyder, based on the Boxster 2018, which we met in June, despite the idea appearing in 2015.
Despite the fact that Bergspider 1968 was heavier than 400 kg and was intended for mountain adventures, he is, as does the machine of the new century, eyes glued to the screens.
At the moment Porsche refers to registration difficulties in some markets as the reason why novelty is not offered to the public. But what if the case will go to the mountain, and the Ferrari Monza SP1/SP2 and McLaren Speedster will have a real competitor?
While rendering, presented in front of us shows might look like a Speedster in the performance of the German brand. It all started with a normal sketch created by the designer Gilliam Hoffmann Borges, while the label Spdesignest added color and shadows that brought the two-dimensional image to real life.
And although Porsche has not announced his intentions to create a car, some eccentric fan may already be preparing such an Assembly, although not necessarily the starting point for this will have to serve as shown here Taycan.