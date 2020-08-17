The port of Kherson will give a concession: the Supreme court has released the decision
The Supreme court finally unblocked the concession of the port of Kherson.
The Supreme court issued a decision that finally unblocked the concession of the port of Kherson.
The Minister of infrastructure Vladislav Crickley reported in Facebook.
“Today the Supreme court of Ukraine reversed the decision of the Sixth administrative court of appeal, which blocked completion of the concession tender in the sea port of Kherson. The decision is final and not subject to appeal,” wrote Crickley.
He added that in the nearest future it is planned to conduct negotiations with the winner to enter into concession contracts port “Kherson” and “Olivia” in one day.
As previously reported, in September 2019, the Ministry of infrastructure has announced the launch of tenders for the concession of sea ports “Olivia” and “Kherson”. In dekabrya 2019, it became known that for the victory in the competition for the concession of the Maritime port of Kherson compete four companies: Turkish Busserk Liman, the consortium “Recoil-Kherson” (Georgia — Germany), Ukrmorport and a Special company “Sea port of Kherson.
The head of the Ministry of Infrastructure: Port “Olvia” — our first concession project
Company-the winner was “Recoil-Kherson” is a consortium consisting of OOO “Petro oil and chemicals” — 60% within the group of companies Georgian industrial Group, and the Ukrainian port operator JSC RISOIL S. A. (Switzerland) — 40%.
The sixth administrative court of appeal on 3 February suspended the order of Ministry of infrastructure №16 dated 21 January 2020 on approval of the results of the concession tender and approval of the winner of the concession tender in the port of Kherson.
The initiator of the claim was the LLC “Special company of the Sea port of Kherson” (consortium of Asket, OOO-shipping (40%) and global grain (60%). The company appealed to the court demanding to recognize illegal and cancel orders of the Ministry of Infrastructure of 17 January 2020 No. 10 “the rejection of the applicant from participation in concession competition”.
Crickley: I Work on the resumption of passenger transport
On 14 February it became known that the Ministry of Infrastructure through court has achieved cancellation of the suspension of the concession of the integral property complex of state enterprise “Kherson commercial sea port” (KCSP).
April 28, during online investment forum Tavrian horizons online the Chairman of the Board of “Georgian Industrial group” (GIG) Davit Bezhuashvili said that the negotiations on the concession of the Kherson sea trading port zablokirovanii court and participants of process are awaiting the decision of the Supreme court.
The winner of the concession tender in Porto “Olvia” was the company QTerminals from Qatar.
telegraf.com.ua