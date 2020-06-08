The Portuguese capital won the host the playoffs of the Champions League
June 8, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
“Estádio da Luz”
The home stadium of Benfica’s “Estádio da Luz” get the right to host the knockout stages of the Champions League this season, according to Bild.
UEFA is planning to hold in the same town blitz tournament, starting with the quarterfinals. And the chances of the Portuguese capital to spend the rest of the games at home is preferable than its competitors – Frankfurt and Moscow.
First, in the capital of Russia there are still too many patients with coronavirus.
Moreover, Lisbon itself has a number of significant advantages:
- In the tournament there are no more Portuguese clubs, but because no one will have home advantage;
- Portugal will fulfill political demands of UEFA (tax exemption);
- In Lisbon a sufficient number of stadiums.
The final decision on the format of the rest of the season, UEFA have to take on 17 June following the meeting of the Executive Committee.