The position of the body affects bloating
Foreign scientists have conducted research that showed how the body position affects the bloating. Article relevant content published in the newspaper Express.
A study published BJJ Journals, have shown that posture has a significant effect on flatulence. As it turned out, the upright position promotes greater release of gas, in contrast to lying. According to scientists, has not previously been studied whether these factors have obvious effects, whether helpful or harmful. The experiment involved eight healthy people: three women and five men aged 21 to 28 years.
Volunteers filled out a preliminary questionnaire to determine the absence of gastrointestinal symptoms, especially constipation, feeling of excessive gas in the abdominal cavity. Participants were asked to follow a diet that excludes legumes, vegetables, onions, nuts, cereals, wholemeal bread and sodas for two days. The night before the study they had a lunch consisting of a choice of meat, fish, eggs, rice, pasta or white bread, no dairy, salad, fruit. Subjects were measured the waist after this 15-minute intervals. It was found that the body position has a significant effect on flatulence.
To bloating often lead foods such as onions, broccoli, cabbage, sprouts. Among the factors triggering the swallowing too much air during a meal, food intolerance, constipation.