‘The possible collapse of civilization’: the Earth is hurtling asteroid threat
The National Aeronautics and space administration (NASA) will observe the huge asteroid 52768 (1998 OR2), which at the end of April will fly by at a close distance from the Earth. About it writes “UKRINFORM”.
If he falls to the Ground, there will be a global catastrophe.
“The asteroid is heading towards Earth at a speed of about 8.7 miles per second or 461 19 mph (31 320 km/h). With the pace the asteroid will approach the Earth on 29 April,” NASA said in a statement.
According to the Planetary society, an asteroid with a diameter of more than 4 km is quite large to cause global destruction.
The planetary society lists the following consequences of it: “the Crater is 10 km or more: global devastation and possible collapse of civilization.”
According to Dr. Bruce Betts of an international group of astronomers, a small asteroid a few meters — often burn up in the atmosphere and cause little harm. But asteroids the size of Chelyabinsk meteor of 2013 — about 20 meters — create shock waves that break Windows and can injure people.
The size of the Tunguska meteorite — about 40 meters — could completely destroy a city or cause a tsunami. Large asteroids can lead to the destruction of the whole region, he said.
For comparison, the asteroid that is believed to have killed the dinosaurs was 10 km wide is estimated to NASA, the asteroid 52768 (1998 OR2) is from 1.5 to 4.1 km in diameter. Astronomers klassificeret it as “potentially hazardous” near-earth object.
Scientists estimate that in the near future, the asteroid will approach our planet at a distance of approximately 205 0.04 astronomical units. For comparison, 1 astronomical unit is the average distance from our planet to the Sun is about 149,6 million km.
In other words, it is expected that the space rock will pass at a distance of approximately 16.36 times more than the distance from the earth to the moon.
