The possible return of Russia in the G8 made fun of a caricature
August 26, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The network has ridiculed the possible return of Russia to the “Big eight”, which actively talking to Western politicians, reports the Apostrophe.
A cartoon on the subject published in Twitter user “Kingfisher”.
The picture shows the President of France Emmanuel macron, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald trump, who allegedly invited the President of Russia Vladimir Putin to return to the “Big eight”.
Interestingly, Putin himself is the caricature portrayed in the form of a trait.
The network has begun to actively comment on the publication. People do not believe that in the near future Russia may return to the meetings in this format.
