The potential opponents Lomachenko on the way to the title of absolute champion held a duel views (video)
Richard Commies (left) and Raymundo Beltran
The world champion under version IBF in a light weight, Ganz Richard Commies met in the battle of views with his rival, the Mexican Raymundo Beltran against which he will hold a mandatory title defense in the night from 28 to 29 June in the arena Pechango Resort in California.
Boxers also held a press conference, during which the champion, who is a fan of Liverpool and a t-shirt which he had come to the event, told about his next potential opponent – they will either become the world champion under versions WBO and WBA Vasyl Lomachenko, or an American of Honduran descent Teofilo Lopez.
Recall his next fight Lomachenko will hold on August 31. In the fight for the vacant belt of the champion under version WBC his opponent will be mandatory Challenger for the title, Britain’s Luke Campbell.