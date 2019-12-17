The power of youth: Time has named person of the year
Time magazine named the Swedish ecoactivists Greta Thunberg man 2019. About it writes BBC.
“It triggered a worldwide movement. Thunberg became the loudest voice on the most important issue facing mankind. It embodies a widespread increase in the activity of youth, which is an important cultural phenomenon of our time”, — explained motives of the decision of the editor in chief of Time magazine Edward Felsenthal.
Greta Thunberg was the youngest person of the year in the nearly 100-year history of awarding such titles, beating included this year in the shortlist of Donald trump, XI Jinping, Mark Zuckerberg, and protesters in Hong Kong.
To 16-year-old Thunberg the youngest winner of this title was Charles Lindbergh: the magazine called him man of the year in 1927, when 25-year-old pilot was the first who single-handedly made a transatlantic flight, writes RBC.
Editorial Board traditionally awards the title of “Man of the year” in December, and puts the photo chosen for the cover.
In August 2018 Thunberg first came to the building of the Swedish Parliament with a demand to pay attention to the problem of global warming and to implement the Paris agreement. Later she began to hold protests on Friday and called on all to follow her example. To Thunberg joined other activists and action “Friday for the future” was the same movement.
The title “man of the year” awarded by Time, is not honour. This is not a sign of approval. And not a popularity contest. It is a sober assessment of the world as it is, and people shaping that world — for better or worse, says the editorial principle.
The first man of the year began in 1927 Charles Lindbergh, American pilot, to fly over the Atlantic. Later this title was given to Stalin, Hitler, Churchill, Deng Xiaoping, Gorbachev, Putin, and the collective American Soldiers and Internet User.
“Loopholes and crafty figures”
Speaking in Madrid at the UN summit on climate change, 16-year-old ecoactivity said that the next decade will be decisive for the Earth.
She accused world leaders of using “loopholes, crafty numbers, and sophisticated public relations” to avoid decisive action.
Brazilian President Air Bolsonaro called Thunberg “rude child”.
“The most dangerous thing when politicians and top-managers mimic the activity, but in fact nothing is happening,” said Greta with the podium summit in Madrid, tearing applause from the audience.
According to activists, summits like this, it has been reduced to empty discussions and finding excuses.
“In three weeks we enter a new decade that will define our future. Not yet seen a single glimmer of hope, we are desperate,” she said.
Greta Thunberg was the star of the summit, overshadowing others in attendance celebrities including former Vice President al Gore.
Unlike the full of emotion and anger of the September speech in new York, her current speech increasingly relied on scientific data and sounded vzveshennoe.
On the sidelines you could hear that “Greta effect” you need to breathe more life into the sluggish discussion.
Meanwhile, in the hall that was accessed Greta was full of empty seats. Many national delegations had ignored the morning session of the summit.
Was busy with work meetings? Or expressed so to do with their economies based on the combustion of hydrocarbons?
In any case, the mood of the diplomats is far from the feelings of young fans Greta Thunberg, going to demonstrations for the climate.
Correspondence skirmish
Well-known right-wing views, the President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro has ridiculed the statement of Greta Thunberg, indigenous peoples of the Amazon are dying, protecting against deforestation of the rainforest.
The activist in another Twitter associated with the environmental struggles of recent crime in the state of maranhão in the northeast of Brazil, where the two leaders of the tribe guajajara shot from a passing car.
Bolsonaro not hesitated with the response.
“Greta said that the Indians died because I was protecting the Amazon — he said to journalists in Maranhao, where he arrived in connection with the incident. It’s amazing that the press pays so much attention to this…” — and used the Portuguese word “pirralha” which can be translated as “Tomboy”, “hooligan”, the “enfant terrible”.
Bolsonaro added that he’s worried about any death, and that his government is struggling with illegal logging.
Ecoactivity said in response that he will now sign in Twitter with the word Pirralha.
The President of Russia Vladimir Putin in October called it “a good but ill-informed girl.”
Greta Thunberg became famous in 2018, when it became every Friday is school to carry out single pickets with environmental requirements at the building of the Swedish Riksdag.
In the context of their school strike in Sweden, Thunberg said, “I feel like I’m dying inside, if not objection.”
At the age of 11 she was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome — a mild form of autism characterized by a penchant for black-and-white perception of reality, rigidity and concentration on a certain set of interests and activities.
Attitude to Greta Thunberg in the world ranges from derision to delight. Several left-wing deputies of the Swedish and Norwegian parliaments nominated her for the Nobel peace prize 2019.
Together with Greta Thunberg title of Time magazine received the Executive Director of The Walt Disney Company Bob iger, who is the magazine’s entrepreneur of the year, athletes of the year was the Women’s national team USA football, the guardians of the year — state employees, and Lizzo was the artist of the year.