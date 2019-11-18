The prayer to the icon “the Unfading blossom” — let us Pray for the strengthening and family health
To the mother of God often turn for help and support. And often people get it, because prayer is always able to provide the necessary support needed at the right time
Very beautiful icon! Probably one of the most famous and popular! Highly esteemed among the Orthodox. It is possible to apply on many issues and problems!
This icon is truly amazing. It can really provide the necessary support! I can’t say from personal experience. Always refer to it if the soul is restless.
Among the Orthodox the icon “the Unfading blossom” is revered very much. It depicts the virgin with her son, in her hands she holds blooming white Lily as a symbol of her purity. In other embodiments, it can keep the pink twig.
This icon is considered to be one of the most beautiful images. Due to the style of her image. Soft and very light.
The power of this icon is able to bring reconciliation between warring people. Also to establish mutual understanding in the family while maintaining their relationship. This icon addressed young and lonely girl, they prayed for a successful marriage.
In addition, this icon was blessed bride-to-be, the face of the virgin prayed and married women for peace and prosperity in the family.
Prayers to this icon bring peace and keep peace for a long time.
This is a very family icon. It is always turned in moments of family problems and issues. It can improve relationship, love, to bring harmony and light.