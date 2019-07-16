The pregnant sister of Vlad Topalov gets married (photo)
Sister Russian musician Vlad Topalov staged a lavish wedding with presenter Regina Todorenko in Italy, Alina gathered under the crown. Moreover, the bride announced that she was leaving on maternity leave, and intends to devote himself to the education of the unborn child. She admitted that the wedding will be modest — they will sign and will mark the event in a narrow range.
“The proposal of marriage was made in March of 2018, and soon painting. Thank you all for the congratulations!” — said Alina in a personal blog.
“Well, now, placing a check mark in all its tasks for this year, in addition to another, I’m honored decree to open another Chapter of life,” she confessed.
About the chosen one Aline is not much known. Thomas Neson — Estonian businessman, who conquered the heart of the beautiful attention and romance.
“On a tiny island at the incredibly beautiful West coast of Norway, he got down on one knee and I said Yes. Although in the moment of our acquaintance under the Jamaican night sky four months earlier, I knew that this would happen. I already knew that we are family. I already knew that nothing will be as before. I have always said that happiness love peace and I believe in it” — told Alina informed.
We will remind, sister of Vlad Topalov holds the Agency for organizing events, in particular weddings. She created a festive event for my brother and Regina in Sorrento.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter