The Premier League newcomers defeated the party of the Europa League (video)
On Tuesday, July 30, with two matches continued in the first round in the new season of the Ukrainian Premier League.
Premier League. 1st round
30 July (Tuesday)
Kolos — “Mariupol” — 2:1 (Meek, 41, Gavrish, 67 — Fomin, 15). On 84 minutes, Maksimenko (“ear”) was sent off for a second yellow.
“Desna” — “Lions” — 1:2 (D. Favorov, 31 — Jose Vitor, 53, Tavares, 86).
The beginner of the highest domestic division, “Kolos” from Kovalivka, demonstrated that its ambitions in the home match with “Mariupol”. The team’s former player of “Dnepr” Ruslan Kostyshin down started the match, allowing the visitors to come forward after exact blow Fomin, before the break, Kovalevsky was able to recoup after a debut goal in the top division leased from Dynamo Docile, and in the second half the winning goal was scored by the captain of the “Ear” Gavrish (pictured in the header) brilliantly performed the free-kick.
Video of the winning goal Gavrish (“ear”), 67 min
Unpleasantly surprised their fans “gums”. The team of Aleksandr Ryabokon dominated proceedings in the first half of the match against the “lions” (one of the Brazilian teams in the Ukrainian football is in the application of “the team” had nine compatriots “they”, five of which came in the starting lineup, and two more appeared on the field from the bench), which resulted in scored by Denis Favorov the ball, but after a break of Chernigov as if changed that in the end led to two goals and missed the home defeat.
Recall that the starting round will end on Wednesday, July 31. Shakhtar Donetsk will be to examine out the bronze medalist of last season, “Alexandria”, Kiev “Dynamo” will go to the city to visit the traditionally difficult “Carpathians,” and another new Premier League, “Dnepr-1” will host FC Olimpik Donetsk.
.
Photo of FC “Kolos”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter