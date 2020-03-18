The Premier League outlined the date for the resumption of the championship of Ukraine on football
According to the SportArena, the base date for the resumption of the Premier League considers Friday, may 15.
This date will allow us to finish the season in Ukraine and recommended to meet the UEFA deadline to complete seasons in the Association until 30 June 2020 (officially the last day of the season 2019/20 in the procedural rules of UEFA and FIFA).
Yesterday, the Ukrainian football Association decided to suspend all football competitions in the country in connection with the pandemic coronavirus COVID-19. The timing of the return of Ukrainian football governing body cited.
The leader of the championship remains Shakhtar, preserving a 13-point lead from Zorya and Dynamo. The main outsider for the first nine rounds before the end of the season – “Karpaty”.