The premium SUV from FAW on the basis of Toyota Crown appeared in the sale
After a week on the market will be a new SUV from the Chinese company FAW. The model Hongqi HS7 created on the basis of premium and a large model of Toyota Crown.
According to experts and analysts, the novelty should be a direct competitor for the Mercedes-Benz GLE and the BMW X5.
Note that the model does not have the level of equipment, but its price tag will be a little cheaper. HS7 length is 5 095 mm, width 1 989 mm height 1 778 mm and the wheelbase 2 970 mm.
The vehicle is driven by only the 3.0-liter turbosystems CA6GV30TD power output of 338 horsepower and 445 Nm of torque. Along with it will install automatic transmission in eight steps and all-wheel drive system already in the basic version.
Already in the standard version of the Hongqi HS7 got electronic system for Autonomous security, a circular video review, adaptive cruise control, automatic braking, as well as warnings about possible dangers.
It is important to say that Honqi is a Chinese brand for local officials. The price of the SUV starts from 269 900 yuan.