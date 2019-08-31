The presence of the dog good for the heart
These Pets make us daily to walk on the street. In addition, dogs need to play, and this is another variation of regular exercise.
The presence of the dog good for the heart because it encourages the owner to go out and to take regular exercise, according to scientists from the Czech Republic. They analyzed health of hundreds of dog owners, and compared the results with similar figures from people who do not have Pets. It turned out that in the first group the level of physical activity is much higher. Moreover, dog owners had a more healthy diet, they are less likely to suffer from diabetes.
Constant physical activity and proper nutrition is a key aspect of good cardiovascular health. Well, the diabetes, as it has been shown increases the risk of heart disease. The age of participants of observation varied from 24 to 65 years, no one before had no problems with the heart. The health of the cardiovascular system of volunteers was estimated on the basis of such factors as body mass index, diet, level of physical activity, Smoking, blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol in the blood.
During the personal interviews the researchers also established the socioeconomic status of the participants observations and studied their medical history and receive answers to other questions. Each of the volunteers was told what he had eaten in the last 24 hours. Finally, people have removed the blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar. All indicators of the lover superior to their peers who did not have these Pets.