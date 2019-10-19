The present misery: the network stirred a photo of the opening of the school alley, on which I spent a lot…
The Sakhalin officially opened the school Avenue. The object in the New village of Makarov district spent half a million rubles. Photo published on Twitter by Vitaly S., noting that he created is despondent.
“On Sakhalin island in the village of New inaugurated “comfortable” for 500 thousand alley near the school. The most appropriate name for this masterpiece of landscape design — sadness, melancholy and despondency”, — writes the user.
Local media reported that the alley was one of the attractions of the village. On “sights” installed benches, urns, planters for flowers and small architectural forms in the form of lions.
During the implementation of the project had been cut 70 trees and planted 73 birch trees and 53 shrubs.
Opened the alley of senior officials of the district.
. And in the Russian city of Vladimir, the reason for the town festival was the opening of the street hours.
