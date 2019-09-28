The President has earned the nickname “Monica Zelensky is” because of the conversation with trump
After the scandal around the July telephone conversation between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine Donald trump and Vladimir Zelensky, for which the American leader faces impeachment of the Ukrainian leader was nicknamed “Monica Zelensky is”.
“Just found out that Vladimir Zelensky is Ukrainian “Monica Lewinsky”, “I had no transactional relationship with this man, Mr. Zelensky”, “old Man bill had his Monica Lewinsky. Big don has the President Zelensky. Both asked for a favor by secret behavior,” write the American Twitter users.
Photo: Dailymail
This nickname was born out of comparison the current situation with the scandal, which in 1998 has faced the 42nd U.S. President bill Clinton and a White employee of the year Monica Lewinsky. The investigation of the sexual relationship between them led to the attempted impeachment of Clinton. For giving false testimony in court about the relationship with 22-year-old Monica Lewinsky, Clinton was fined $90 thousand. After he was acquitted on all counts of an act of impeachment. The network is already flooded themed memes.