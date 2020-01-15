The President of Barcelona has admitted why he was fired Valverde
The President of “Barcelona” Josep Maria Bartomeu commented on the resignation of head coach Ernesto Valverde.
“I can say that I have always trusted Ernesto. The club was pleased with his work. Replacing the coach is a reaction to the disappointing dynamics of the first team, despite the good results,” Bartomeu was quoted by the official website of the Catalans.
“We discussed the situation with Valverde, he is not new. Decided that the team needs a new impetus with the change of coach, a new vision. Thank you Ernesto for his farewell letter. We had a close relationship, and he made the team better. Ernesto deserves nothing but respect,” – said the President of “Barcelona”.
Recall that Valverde was the first in 17 years coach of Barca who was fired during the season.