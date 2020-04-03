The President of Bayern saw the positive in the coronavirus
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (left) and former head coach of the “Bavaria” Niko Kovac on the “Oktoberfest”
The Chairman of the Board of Bayern Munich Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said that the pandemic coronavirus positive impact on the expenditure of clubs in the transfer market and the salaries of the players.
“With every crisis comes new opportunities. For a long time wages and transfer fees have risen to an unhealthy level. Coronavirus and the crisis which it has caused, at least put an end to this idea of “always more expensive and faster still”.
Supply and demand will regulate the market and help to establish a new balance,” – quoted the 64-year-old world champion in the national team of Germany championat.com.
Recall that FIFA is working on a “Marshall plan” for the salvation of the national federations and clubs from the effects of coronavirus.