The President of beşiktaş and 8 players had contracted the coronavirus
May 14, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The President of football club “Besiktas” Ahmed Nur, Chebi contracted the coronavirus, the press service of the 20-time Champions of Turkey.
It is reported that the President passed the test with players and club personnel on may 13 and the result of the test gave a positive result.
In addition, the results of testing revealed 8 cases of infection with coronavirus among players.
Earlier it became known that the Turkish championship will resume June 12. The championship was suspended because of a pandemic of mers after the 26th round. The tournament table is headed by super League Trabzonspor, scored 53 points, beşiktaş is located in fifth place (44).