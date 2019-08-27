The President of Brazil declined from 22 million dollars in aid from the G7 to fight fires in…
The President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro pointedly refused to take 22 million of assistance offered to him by the countries “the Big seven” at the summit, which ended on 26 August in Biarritz. Money on the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron has been dedicated to fight large-scale fires in the Amazon. They could provide “immediately”. However, Brazil rejected a gesture.
“We appreciate that, but perhaps these resources would be better allocated for the restoration of forests in Europe. Macron failed to prevent even predictable fire in the Church, which is a world cultural heritage. What he can teach our country? He has enough worries at home and in the French colonies” — said the representative of the Brazilian President Onyx Lorenzoni publication Globo, referring to large-scale fire in the Cathedral of Notre Dame.
Bolongaro previously accused of Macron in the “colonial mindset”, imperialism and interference in the internal Affairs of his country. Fires in the Amazon rainforest, which is called “lungs” of the planet, began in early August. Macron has called it an international crisis and urged to act.
Conflicting presidents have even turned to the individual. As reported by “FACTS”, Bolsonaro insulted in social networks, the wife of Macron Brigitte. He did not remain in debt, giving the opponent a public response.
