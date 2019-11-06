The President of Chile has said it will not resign under pressure from protesters (PHOTO)

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera did not intend to leave the highest office until the end of your mandate in 2022. The corresponding statement he made in an interview with broadcasting Corporation BBC published Tuesday.

“Of course, I’ll stay until the end of the term. I was democratically elected by the majority of Chileans, and I have obligations to those who elected me, and to all Chileans,” – said the head of state.

At the same time, piñera acknowledged its responsibility for the arisen in the country in social discontent that provoked mass anti-government protests, reports TASS. “I admit my responsibility, but I’m not the only one [who is to blame in this situation]. Of course, I would like to solve all the problems in one second. But I can’t do that. But we can increase the funding [in the field] of social policy and to improve its quality,” promised the Chilean leader.

The President also expressed the readiness to carry out reforms, including those that involve amending the Constitution. “After we restore public order, the debate is not over, and will start its second phase during which we will talk about everything, including changing the Constitution,” he said.

The protests that escalated into riots and clashes with police began in Santiago on October 14 after the cost of the subway fare rose by an average of 30 peso (0.04 USD or 2.6 rubles), up to a maximum of 850 pesos ($1.2). Later, the unrest has spread to other cities. The demonstrators expressed their dissatisfaction with low salaries and high cost of educational and medical services.

In connection with this situation, President Sebastian Pinera declared a state of emergency and a curfew in the capital and several other cities and also took the decision to cancel rise in prices for journey in public transport. In addition, he urged all Ministers to resign.

Piñera also announced a number of measures of social support of the population, including the increase in pensions and the reduction in electricity tariffs. On October 27 the President signed a decree about cancellation of state of emergency in all regions. The next day in the capital and other cities in renewed unrest. After that the authorities refused to hold the APEC summit in November and the UN Conference on climate change in December.

November 4 in the capital and other cities in Chile were again mass protests against the government’s social policy, which was accompanied by clashes with law enforcement. According to police, on the area of Baquedano, security forces threw bottles with an incendiary mix. Injured two law enforcement officials. According to authorities, over the entire period of the protests has killed more than 20 people.