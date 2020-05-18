The President of “Dynamo” is ready to give Shakhtar their stadium for plays of the championship of Ukraine
Ihor Surkis
President of Kiev “Dynamo” Igor Surkis said he was ready to give the stadium “miner”, if the team decide to finish the season in Kiev.
“Today four clubs from the top six almost in Kiev. The other two we need to provide certain conditions so they do not feel marginalized and guests. “Dawn” I suggested to our database of youth with two training fields, a gym, private rooms and three meals a day. If necessary, and with the afternoon”, – emphasized Surkis in interview to the program “Great football”.
“Maybe Shakhtar will decide in Kiev to take opponents. Say to provide any arena – no questions.
We were in a situation where you want to go towards football, not to show off and say how we will play. In the city or the other. No need to say that we want to play at their home stadium. What’s the point? Here is the Dynamo stadium name Lobanovsky, will not be allowed here any person except the players. Played a match and left. If you want to have all the matches on this stadium. Or at the NSC “Olympic”. It is possible and at “Obolon Arena” play select”, – said the President of “Dynamo”.
We will remind, according to the preliminary plan Favbet League, the championship is scheduled to resume on may 30.