The President of Fenerbahce staged a brawl with their own fans (video)
February 24, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Ali Koç
After the match of 23 Matchday of the championship of Turkey between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, which will face Fenerbahce for the first time in 21 years lost his principal rivals home match (1:3), the fans of the hosts began to Express concerns to the club President Ali Yildirim cociu.
Located in the VIP box Koch could not stand the insults, came down from the stands and attacked fans,prompting the brawl.
At the moment Fenerbahce is in sixth place in the tournament table of the championship of Turkey, behind leader “Trabzonspor” 7 points.