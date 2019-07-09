The President of Georgia has urged Russia ‘not to succumb to provocations’ after the scandal with the journalist of ‘Rustavi 2’ (PHOTO)

The President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili appealed to the leadership of Russia with an appeal not to succumb to provocations of radical political forces of the Republic after the incident with foul language in the address of Vladimir Putin on air of TV channel “Rustavi 2”. “I urge the Russian leadership not to succumb to escalation. Would be a paradox if a neighbouring country will answer to the provocation of the forces described her as radical, and thus contribute to their destructive aims,” Zurabishvili said at a briefing in Tbilisi, TASS quoted her.

The President of Georgia called for de-escalation of the political forces within the country, which, according to her, endanger stability. As said Zurabishvili, some people “by their actions and statements, hiding behind the flag of patriotism, harm the citizens of Georgia and their economic welfare, both within the country and beyond its borders.” Zurabishvili also touched upon the guests of Georgia, noting that the country historically is a “symbol of tolerance” and the authorities will not allow to break this tradition.

A new aggravation of Russian-Georgian relations has occurred, after the leading Georgian TV channel “Rustavi 2” Giorgi Gabunia, on Sunday in his author’s program “PostScript” for more than a minute, using foul language against the President of Russia Vladimir Putin. His statements strongly condemned Zurabishvili, the Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze, head of the Parliament Archil Talakvadze, the former speaker of the Parliament, Irakli Kobakhidze, the mayor of Tbilisi Kakha Kaladze. Criticism of the broadcaster subjected to and the General Director of TV channel Nika Gvaramia. The trick Gabunia caused negative reactions and led to a spontaneous rally near the building of the TV company which produces for several hours stopped broadcasting.

The Russian foreign Ministry called on international organizations to respond to the attacks, which the Agency described as a “yet another open provocation of the Georgian radical forces aimed at undermining Russian-Georgian relations”. After the incident, the state Duma unanimously adopted a statement on sanctions against Georgia. It says that the MPs strongly condemn “the ongoing anti-Russian provocations” from Georgia and that “open attacks of the radical forces of this country will lead to further deterioration of Russian-Georgian relations”.

In this regard, the state Duma recommended the government to consider in relation to Georgia, the possibility of imposing sanctions stipulated by the Federal law “On special economic measures and coercive measures,” write “Vedomosti”. Previously Deputy Chairman of the state Duma, the leader of the faction “United Russia” Sergei Neverov said that at the meeting of the state Duma Council on Monday will discuss a possible ban on the import into Russia of Georgian wine and water from Georgia, and a ban on remittances from Russia to Georgia. However, in the final statement of the specific measures are not spelled out.

Vice-speaker of the state Duma Pyotr Tolstoy said that to write the speech Gabunia on TV channel Rustavi 2 “in the side to say, well, we have some relationship with them, and that will be no, and we still lobio together to eat it”. In turn, the press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov told RIA “news” that the decision on sanctions should be taken by the government and the President of the country, but this has not happened yet.