The President of La Liga said, when Spain will continue a season-2019/20
Javier Thebes
President of the Spanish La Liga Javier Thebes for almost two hours talking with the foreign press.
In particular, the 57-year-old functionary said, what are the options for the continuation of the Spanish League and European competitions.
According to Tebas, the national championship may be continued on 29 may.
“We believe that we can continue the season in Spain and in other countries on may 29 or June 6. For Champions League and Europa League there are several options.
If we resume our Example in the spring, the Champions League will be completed in July. If we start in June, then the competition will finish synchronously until 31 July”, – quotes the President of La Liga AS.
Thebes also noted the scenarios if world football will be able to reboot only at the end of June.
“If we start on 28 June, in July we will finish the domestic championship, and in August the competition. Within these dates we will have the opportunity to train players. However, we don’t want to go beyond August because all this will affect the schedule next season,” said Thebes.
We add that the opinion of the head of La Liga to resume the season at the end of the spring is too optimistic.
According worldometers.info as of April 7 the number of infected in Spain coronavirus was more than 140 thousand, while the number of deaths – 13 798, of which 457 – just in the last day.