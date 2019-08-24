The President of Mexico does not consider the lack of GDP growth a cause for concern (PHOTO)

Loading...

The President of Mexico, andrés Manuel lópez Obrador is not considered a cause for concern the lack of GDP growth in the second quarter of this year compared with the first. About it expiredate TASS, said Friday at a press conference in the state of Tabasco, which was translirovalis app in the “Periscope”.

“We appreciate the growth, but even more important, because growth is the creation of wealth and development is the creation of wealth and its distribution, – said the head of state. – I feel that the situation with the distribution of wealth has improved . And so I do not really care about this issue.”

Obrador said that the situation “is doing well, not the way the experts think”, and expressed confidence that the forecast increase in GDP by year-end 2% will come true. In 2018, the Mexican economy grew by 2%.

On Thursday the national Institute of statistics and geography reported that from January to August, inflation in Mexico was 3.29%. This was the lowest reading since end of 2016. —