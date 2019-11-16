The President of Serbia was in the hospital: what happened to him
President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic was hospitalized in the Military medical Academy in Association with heart problems. Information about this published the press service of the head of the Republic, reports Reuters.
49-year-old Vucic put in a military hospital because of cardiovascular problems Friday, November 15.
Aleksandar Vucic was elected President in 2017. Prior to that, in 2014, he headed the government of Serbia.
Vucic is also the President of the Serbian progressive party, in power since 2012.
We will remind, in the beginning of 2019 in Serbia, there were mass protests of dissatisfied with the policy of President Alexander Vucic. The Serbs demanded his resignation.
The President of Serbia was in favour of accession to the EU. However, he maintains close ties with Russia and China. The Kremlin has repeatedly stated that Serbia because of the historical and cultural ties with Russia is in the national interests of the Russian Federation.
. Mirian Markovich died in April of this year in Russia, where she received political asylum. She was 76 years old. The Slobodan Milosevic former President of Yugoslavia, accused of crimes against humanity. His case was considered by the Tribunal in the Hague. But the sentence to make time — Milosevic died in 2006.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter