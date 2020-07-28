The President of Switzerland met with Megalam: discussed joint projects
The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal met with President of the Swiss Confederation Simonetta Sommaruga. On the meeting reported in Telegrams-channel Prime Minister of Ukraine.
“I had the honor to welcome the President of the Swiss Confederation Simonetta Sommaruga in the building of the Ukrainian government. Switzerland is a reliable partner of Ukraine, is in the top 5 largest investors in our economy and supports Ukraine on the path of change and structural reforms,” wrote Smigel.
“With Mrs. Sommaruga discussed joint projects in the production of medical equipment and products in the field of mashinostroitelnoe. During the meeting, and told the Swiss delegation about the strong steps for the completion of the reform of decentralization and the formation of the administrative-territorial structure”, — he added.
As you know, at the invitation of Vladimir Zelensky, from 20 to 23 July, the President of Switzerland is located in Ukraine on an official visit.
July 21 presidents of Ukraine and Switzerland met at the Mariinsky Palace.
